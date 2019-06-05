THE Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, has called for tougher legislations against kidnapping and banditry, including possible state seizure of assets linked to illicit proceeds from kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

This, the IGP believes, will act as a strong disincentive to potential kidnappers and other violent criminals.

The IGP made this call on Wednesday June 5, while addressing a delegation of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), the Nasarawa State Chapter, led by Aminu Muazu Maifata, who paid him the traditional Salah visit in his official quarters in Abuja.

A statement by Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, on Wednesday in Abuja noted that the call has become necessary against the increasingly daring resort to these forms of crimes by criminal elements in the society.

It added that the IGP also seized the opportunity of the visit to apprise the visitors on the successes recorded by “Operation Puff Adder” in the ongoing fight against criminal elements across the country.

He stated that since the launch of Operation Puff Adder on 5th April 2019, till date, a total number of 63 Kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt by Police Operatives.

In a similar vein, 2,175 suspects were arrested for the following offences: Kidnapping –852, Armed Rubbery –865, Murder –359 and Cultism –99.

With respect to arms recovery, the IGP noted that 834 Arms, including two – rocket Launchers, 19,009 live ammunition were recovered with Oyo State recording the highest number of 9,500 live ammunition.

The IGP stated that the Police are rejigging their strategies to ensure proactive interception of illicit weapons destined to our country and at the same time mop up un-authorized weapons in circulation.

According to the IGP, while a good number of the cases are already being prosecuted in courts across the country, many of the cases are still under active investigation owing largely to the complexity of investigating and managing organized crimes.

While commending his men for a good job, the IGP stated that the mind-boggling size of the arrests and arms recovered so far is a testament to the efficacy of Operation Puff Adder and more importantly to the unalloyed and unwavering support of the public to the Nigeria Police and other Security agencies.

