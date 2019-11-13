THE Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, says promotion of senior police officers to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) is guided by the principle of seniority and merit.

Adamu said this on Wednesday in Abuja at an event to mark the decoration of newly promoted police officers to the rank of AIG.

He said that the recommendation and approval for the promotion of the 13 officers was in appreciation of their history of professional excellence, loyalty, zeal and invaluable experience.

“This promotion is guided by the principles of seniority and merit and also a clear testimony to the new focus of my leadership in relation to promotion policy.

“On my assumption of duty, I pledged to address the internal security challenges that I inherited by evolving new policing strategies and identifying quality and dedicated officers.

“This leadership focus was influenced by my conviction that no organisation can advance beyond the capacity, dedication and competence of its strategic leaders.

“It is also focused on our conviction that no organisational vision or plans can be attained without a crop of highly committed personnel to drive the implementation process,” he said.

Adamu also disclosed that the newly promoted officers were the right sets of officers to support the force in the advancement of its leadership thrust.

“I have no doubt that they shall support us in our determination to alter the narratives of the Nigeria Police for good.

“Let me, however, remind the promoted officers that to whom much is given, much more shall be demanded.

“Crime, as you know, is a dynamic and increasingly complex phenomenon and within the Nigerian context, we inherited some internal security threats touching on banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cyber crime and cultism.

“The engagement of community-driven, intelligence-led and technology-guided policing strategies as well as the renewed commitment of personnel of the Nigeria Police to their mandates has combined to engender a drastic reduction in these crimes.

“To sustain this achievement, some of you, the newly promoted officers, shall be deployed to critical policing posts where your strength of character and professionalism shall be optimally tested.

“In the discharge of your duties, however, you should appreciate that modern policing is no longer driven by application of brute force.

“It involves the deployment of intellect, respect for extant laws, civility to citizens, knowledge and sound professional judgment.“

Mr Yunana Babas, one of the newly promoted officers on behalf of others, commended the police management for counting them worthy to serve and pledged that the officers would not disappoint the force.

NAN

– November 13, 2019 @ 16:25 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)