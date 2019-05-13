IGP to host ECOWAS police

Mohammed Adamu, the acting inspector-general of Police, IGP, will host West African Police and Security Chiefs to a meeting in Abuja from May 14 to May 16, in a bid to find sustainable solutions to transnational crimes.

News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the meeting is being organised under the auspices of the West African Police Chiefs Committee, WAPCCO.

Frank Mba, a deputy commissioner of police and the Force spokesman, said in a statement on Monday, May 13 that INTERPOL’s secretary general, representatives of African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation and members of the Institute for Security Studies in South Africa would be in attendance.

Also expected at the meeting are representatives of the Committee of Chiefs of Police from Central Africa among other key Security Stakeholders.

He said that the meeting would provide an opportunity for all security chiefs across West Africa to re-commit themselves to the fight against cross-country crimes.

“It is to collaborate more effectively toward tackling trans-border crimes and other regional security threats,” he said.

WAPCCO is a structure under ECOWAS designed to bring together West African member states’ police chiefs to exchange and share intelligence.

The structure also provides platform for collaboration in the fight against criminality and security threats in West Africa. (NAN)

