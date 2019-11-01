INSPECTOR-General of Police Muhammed Adamu on Friday decorated five newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police with a charge to work hard to improve the state of security in the country.

The new DIGs are Opara Alex, Okoye Celestine, Shehu Lawal Danwawu Abdul Dahiru and Ogunjemilusi Adeyemi Samuel.

Performing the decoration in his office at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, he said their promotion was in recognition of their dedication and hard work.

Adamu urged them to take their promotion as additional responsibility as citizens demand more from the police.

“As you come on board you must work for 24 hours a day and seven days a week without relenting. You are to start working immediately,” Adamu charged them.

Opara Alex, who spoke on behalf of the newly promoted DIGs expressed gratitude to God for making it possible and to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering support to the Nigeria Police, which has reflected in their elevation to new ranks.

“Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the Inspector General of Police for not only recommending us to the Police Service Commission, for this promotion but for also standing behind us to ensure this dream is realized today. An enormous responsibility has been placed on our shoulders and we acknowledge the fact that to who much is given much is expected. We pledge our unalloyed loyalty to the IGP and the Nigeria Police Force. We promise that we shall redouble our efforts to assist the IGP to mitigate the challenges facing the force,” he said. – The Nation

