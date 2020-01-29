By Benprince Ezeh

THE Nigerian Immigration Services, NIS, has apprehended three suspected human traffickers and their victims. The victims after being interrogated in Seme border admitted they were en-route to Ghana for the purpose of prostitution.

Olushola Ajisafe, Comptroller in charge at the border, said that human trafficking has been on the increase under various guises and that the officials had been able to tackle it through timely intelligence and operational synergy between the officers along the national borders and the airports.

Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, had on Thursday, January 24, cautioned parents to keep eyes on their children, especially teenagers who are prone to fall victim to the deceitful actions of the traffickers.

“The acts and ways that make them believe the tricks of the traffickers who may be close family members, friends and even sources on the internet connecting them to such criminal elements,” he said.

He advised parents to embark on proper guidance and counselling to prevent them from being victims of trafficking.

In a related development, the NIS at Mazanya border patrol along Jibiya road apprehended a trafficker and the victim. They have been handed over to NAPTIP Zonal office in Kano after interrogation.

