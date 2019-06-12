THE Commissioner of Police in Imo, CP Rabiu Ladodo said the command had arrested one Eze Ajoku, a 63-year-old man in Agwa, Oguta LGA who specialized in fabricating guns.

The CP who disclosed this on Wednesday, said the suspect was among the 22 other arrested, including a serving police Inspector, for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and illegal possession of fire arms.

He listed items recovered from the fabricating factory to include one locally made pistol, one 9MM live ammunition, two double barrel pipes and eight single barrelled pipes.

The CP said other exhibits were nine riffle engine stock, two live ammunition and expended cartridges, one drilling machine, nine saw blades among others.

Ladodo further disclosed that a serving Police Inspector, Salvation Kpun attached to OPS department in Imo was arrested at Works Layout Owerri in connection with armed robbery.

He added that a fleeing member of his gang, also a serving soldier, was being trailed by the police.

The CP warned that there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state, adding that following the recently launched Operation “Puff Adder” the command was ever ready to combat crime in Imo. (NAN)

