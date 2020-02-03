INEC Office in Imo Burnt

Unknown persons have burnt the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Orlu in Imo State.

The fire outbreak which happened early Monday morning, damaged the INEC secretariat and burnt sensitive documents before it was put out.

Orlando Ikeokwu, police public relations officer in the state confirmed the incident, adding that Olaniyi Fafowora, commissioner of police, has ordered an investigation into the fire incident.

– Feb. 3, 2020 @ 14:49 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)