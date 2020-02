INSPECTOR General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has appealed for Algeria’s support to combat insurgency and terrorism in the country.

Adamu made the appeal when he received a delegation of the African Police Organization (AFRIPOL) General Assembly led by its President and Inspector General of Police of Algeria, H. E. Khelifa Ounissi, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

– Feb. 18, 2020 @ 13:25 GMT |

