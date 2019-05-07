THE Action Democratic Party on Tuesday said the best way to handle the insecurity currently being witnessed in the country was for President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all service chiefs.

It said there was no way the country would be doing the same thing, the same way and be expecting a different result.

The party’s National Chairman, Sani Yabagi, made the call at a press conference in Abuja.

Yabagi argued that no one would want to retain a manager of a company under whom the firm is recording low turnover.

He said, “On the issue of insecurity, I think we know why it has become so embarrassing.

“We cannot be doing the same thing and be expecting different results. You cannot retain the same service chiefs in the same positions and expect a different result.

“These men have done it many times and nothing has worked. If it were to be your private company where you recorded a low turnover, will you continue with the same manager?

“This President should know more than all of us that to boost the morale of the force is something that is important.

“They are profiteering with people’s blood. You won’t believe the amount of money going into security.

“If insecurity is man-made, then we are the ones fueling it. The President knows what to do as a former Head of State.”

Yabagi said there was nothing wrong in the huge number of registered political parties in the country.

He, however, said not all registered political parties should be allowed to take part in elections.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission should come up with criteria to be used to decide which registered parties can take part in elections.

He added, “Multiplicity of political parties is not bad for a country like Nigeria. What the Independent National Electoral Commission should consider is to introduce certain criteria that parties should meet before they are allowed to be on the ballot.

“For instance, if you want to be on the national ballot it could be said that you should churn out what you have done before in terms of membership of the House of Assembly which could be used as a yardstick to enable us to weed out incompetent people.

“The issue of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party dominating the political space is because they have governments either at the state or national levels.

“Election in this country is not just what the electorate want; it is about how much control one has over the security apparatus or people’s money.

“Parties like ours are not there yet. That is why there is always a vicious fight if the power in the state is not at the federal level, mostly between the PDP and APC.” – Punch

