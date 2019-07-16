PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has frowned at those criticizing his administration over isolated security challenges in some parts of the country.

The president who spoke at an audience with the National Executives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) in the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the killing of the daughter (Mrs Funke Olakunri) of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti had continued to attract comments from individuals and socio-cultural groups in the country.

Olakunri was killed on Friday on the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the police described as “armed robbers.”

Buhari, however, said: “Every country in the world has security challenges. While we have made significant progress in the fight against terrorism, we acknowledged that there are also new and emerging challenges like kidnapping and banditry.

“I assure you and Nigerians that we will not relent in our efforts to secure the country from criminal activities. Those who politicize the isolated cases of insecurity are not patriotic Nigerians.

“I’m confidence that this administration uses all resources at its disposal to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians and not just prominent Nigerians or those who make headlines.’’

On corruption, President Buhari said his administration would continue to be tough on its ongoing crusade against corrupt practices in the country.

“We will continue to be tough on the cancer of corruption as you may be aware the African Union in its deliberations last year appointed me as African Corruption Champion for the continent.

“This is because other countries have seen our dedication to fighting corruption and are keen to emulate our approach,’’ he added.

The president also reiterated the determination of All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

He noted that policies and programmes put in place by the government to support farmers and small businesses had started yielding fruitful results.

“We remain committed to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“Policies put in place to support farmers and small businesses are yielding positive results and we are determined to integrate them into the larger economy.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of the group, Malam Danladi Pasali, said they were in the presidential villa to congratulate the president over his recent electoral victory in the February Presidential election.

He maintained that the president’s electoral victory was ordained by God and hence it was duty bound by all well-meaning citizens to support the Buhari administration.

-NAN

BE

– July 16, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)