PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and state governors are meeting in Abuja right now. The agenda of the closed-door meeting is said to be insecurity.

The service chiefs and heads of other security agencies are also attending the meeting.

The governors sighted so far are those of Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Kebbi, Delta, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Ekiti, Lagos, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano, and Niger states.

Others are Anambra, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Osun, Rivers, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, Kwara, Ondo, Bayelsa, and Enugu States. – Punch

– June 7, 2019 @ 11:47 GMT |

