FORMER Inspector General of Police, Mr Solomon Arase, on Thursday, stressed the need for wholistic database collation to address security issues threatening Nigeria’s unity.

Arase, during the 4th annual public lecture organized by United Action for Change with the theme “Security of Citizens as a Social Contract’’ in Lagos, said policy sustainability was important.

He said that crime and criminality were gaining ground because data gathering mechanisms, which was started in the past, were not sustained and improved upon hence, the current identity problem in the country.

“I think what is wrong with our system is that we don’t have sustainability when it comes to policies, we don’t sustain anything in this country, when the person who initiated it leaves, there is no continuity,’’ he said.

He recalled and lamented the abandonment of a comprehensive digital database started during the Babatunde Fashola regime in Lagos which was designed to track crimes.

Arase called on organizations and government to evolve continuity plans to stop such policies retrogression issues.

Speaking on the theme of the lecture, the IGP said that the concept of security has been expanded to cover environment, economy and social life.

He explained that countries that have been able to resolve the issues around social security have fewer crime rates, hence the need for Nigeria to take the issue of security beyond governance.

He said that the current agitation for community policing across the nation should be harnessed and fine-tuned to work in harmony with the Federal Police to address the current security threat.

Mr. Muize Banire, a convener of the programme, said that the government must put up trust-building mechanisms to help Nigerians believe in government again.

“I think people generally don’t just have trust in government and by extension, officials. If a public officer comes out to say something, people just don’t take them seriously.

“And part of the problem is in action, you say something and you don’t act on it, next time you say it, people will just say, ignore him.

“There must be a mechanism through which we start building confidence in the people for example, you give information to the police and you are not afraid that something will happen.

“Or you help somebody that is in terrible condition on the road as a result of the attack, or is dying of one ailment or the other and you become the victim.

“So until we start protecting against such invasions of people’s rights, particularly when they have performed their civic duties, that is when people will start believing in the system,’’ he said.

He said that if all professionals and stakeholders played their parts, it will ensure social harmony

Speaking on the ban on commercial motorcycle operators in Lagos, Banire said that violence was not acceptable but that the riders should engage with the state government.

The former Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos said that the current intermodal modes of transportation being planned will tackle gridlock.

Dr Garba Abari, Director General National Orientation Agency (NOA), said that the agency was doing its best to address value collapse through advocacy of various channels, including the social media.

He called on communities to support government efforts at solving security challenges and security consciousness for the overall benefit of the nation.

NAN

– Feb. 7, 2020 @ 08:59 GMT |

