THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, is set to visit Borno and Zamfara states to assess the security situations in the states.

Security forces are currently tackling Boko Haram insurgents in Borno and other states in the North-East, while bandits and cattle rustlers are attacking residents of Zamfara and other North-West states.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, the Chairman, House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mrs Khadijat Bukar-Ibrahim, quoted Gbajabiamila as announcing his plan to visit the states at a dinner organised in his honour in Lagos on Sunday night.

Bukar-Ibrahim said, “Yesterday (Sunday), a dinner was held in Lagos in honour of Mr Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, representing Surulere 1 (Federal Constituency), by the Lagos State Government and the people of his constituency.

“It was during the dinner that the Speaker emphasised that the Ninth National Assembly will be a reformist assembly. Part of the reforms is visiting of constituencies. He said he would be visiting Zamfara and Borno states where, as you are all aware, there are security challenges.

“He will visit the Internally Displaced Persons’ camps to see, first hand, what the situation is. This is indeed historic because it is the first time a Speaker in Nigeria is making that move. So, we are very proud of him.” – Punch

– June 25, 2018 @ 10:05 GMT

