Insecurity: Group calls for strategic action

THE Salute Nigeria Initiative/Finger off the Trigger Campaign, a Non-Governmental Organisation has called for strategic action against all forms of insecurity confronting the nation.

The Coordinator General of the group, Amb. Chielo OJirika, made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ojirika said that part of the strategy was the recent launch of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

He commended the police for their continuous commitment towards peace, security of life and property and the general development of the country.

Ojirika said that the POCACOV would in many ways play important role in the advocacy and sensitization of different stakeholders on the dangers of cultism associated vices, which according to him, will help in the fight against insecurity.

“You will all agree with me that cultism is the deadliest virus that has eaten deep into our schools both secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

“In recognition of the danger, the IGP came up with this idea as a Commissioner of Police in Enugu State in 2015 and that initiative gave birth to this baby that we are celebrating today.

“History will never forget the IGP for this initiative,” he said.

Ojirika said that Salute Nigeria Initiative/Finger off the Trigger Campaign had been supporting POCACOV since its flag off in Enugu in 2019 because it accepted the initiative.

He said that the support was further demonstrated during the National Launch which took place on March 12 in Abuja.

Ojirika emphasised that his group’s partnership with POCACOV was essential considering the current spate of insecurity in Nigeria, ranging from terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, farmers-herders clashes, armed robbery and cultism.

According to him, it is therefore natural for every Nigerian to be associated with this timely project as finding a lasting solution to the security challenges in the country which is the major objectives of both POCACOV and Finger off the Trigger Campaign.

He appealed to the Ministry of Education to support the campaign so as to adequately impact the objectives to primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the country.

Ojirika also appealed to other strategic stakeholders such as traditional and religious leaders, politicians, student union, CSOs, and youth leaders to support the campaign.

He urged Nigerians to always shun violence and be committed to peace and harmony, adding that the fight against insecurity could not be won by the security agencies alone.

“That is why we need to have community support policing so that they can complement the efforts of the police and other armed forces, the police and the military cannot do the magic alone they need the support of the community.

“Community policing is about the community people taking a larger responsibility to secure their community because they know everybody, the good ones and those that are bad.

“It is being said that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop and so we must find a way to positively engage the youths and bridge the inequality gap between the rich and the poor in our society.

“It is our belief that this campaign will also provide a platform for youth development, empowerment and engagement as well as crime prevention.

“Youths should know that the future of this country lies in their hands, they should not allow themselves to be used in perpetrating the act of violence and anything that could lead to instability,” he said.

Ojirika said that the POCACOV Campaign was timely and crucial to the country, calling on all to support its realisation.

He added that the solutions to the escalating insecurity in Nigeria were more important than apportioning blame on the security agencies and the country’s leadership. (NAN)

– Mar. 20, 2020 @ 15:59 GMT |

