IN its bid to fight insecurity in the country, Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, has beamed his searchlight in Lagos state, ordering the immediate transfer of more than 6,000 senior policemen and rank and file out of Lagos State.

The transfer which will be in phases affected assistant superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of Police, superintendent of Police and Chief Superintendent of Police.

The shake-up in the Lagos State, is part of the inspector general of police’s plan to reinvigorate the Force to curb the rising crime the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria.

Realnews reports that most of the policemen in Lagos have made the state their comfort zone and running their personnal businesses instead of policing.

The first phase of the exercise will see 1001 senior police officers moved from the state, followed by the transfer of more than 5,000 rank and file out of Lagos.

The inspector general of police in a signal dated May 2, 2019, directed the 1,001 officers to be warned and released to head to their new commands immediately.

Fifty of the 1001 policemen will be going to Zamfara State, which is currently being ravaged by bandits; 22 officers will report to Abia State; Adamawa State, 43; Akwa Ibom, 11; Anambra State, nine; Bauchi State, 31; Benue State, 32; Borno State, 24; Balyesa State, 14; Cross River State, 20; Delta State 10; Ebonyi State, 43; Ekiti State, 42; Enugu State, 29; and the Federal Capital Territory, five.

Others are Gombe State, 24; Imo State, 30; Jigawa State, 34; Kebbi State, 47; Kaduna State, 35; Kogi State, 23; Kano State, 32; Katsina State, 41; Kwara State, 20; Nasarawa State, 22; Niger State, 14; Ondo State, 14; Osun State, 26; Oyo State, 41; Plateau State, 32; Rivers State, 37; Sokoto State, 29; Taraba State, 40; Yobe State, 35; and Zamfara State, 53.

Officers from other state commands are already in Lagos and taking over the offices vacated by the outgoing ones. – with reports from the Eagle Online

