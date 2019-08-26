THE Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Monday called on head of security agencies under the ministry to redouble their efforts in ensuring internal security of the country.

The minister gave the charge after the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, handed over the affairs of the ministry to him.

Aregbesola stressed the strategic importance of organisations under the ministry.

“We cannot over emphasise the strategic importance of your services; you are capable of handling threats affecting the internal security of Nigeria.

“Imagine what the society will be like if there are no Correctional Service Center; imagine if people just come into the country without documents.’’

Aregbesola said under such situations, there would be chaos and confusion.

He, therefore, urged organisations under the ministry to key into President Muhammadu Buhari agenda of ensuring the security of Nigerians and improving the economy as well as transparency.

“We are adopting it as a slogan that will inspire everyone working at all sections to see themselves as a tool to meet all these three policies,’’ he said.

Aregbesola commended his predecessors for the great work they had done to take the ministry to enviable height.

The minister assured members of staff of the ministry that their welfare would be given priority.

In a related development, the minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, pledged that the ministry would work with relevant agencies to tackle the issue of insecurity in the country.

He made the remark after Ehuriah handed over the affairs of the ministry to him on Monday.

“I am not unaware of the task ahead, especially a very important ministry like this one.

“We will work together with relevant agencies to move this ministry forward to tackle the issue of insecurity,’’ he said.

Earlier, Ehuriah, said staff of the Police Affairs ministry were happy for the re-creation of the Ministry by Buhari.

She said funding and lack of budgetary allocation had been a challenge and urged the minister to make case for supplementary budget to enable the ministry carry out its functions effectively.

– Aug. 26, 2019 @ 19:10 GMT /

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)