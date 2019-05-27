AWARENESS for Good Leadership, Peace and Development, an NGO, has appealed to the Federal Government to adopt intensive security measures that would stop further invasion by armed bandits on communities across Nigeria.

The National President of the organisation, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, made the appeal at a “Special Prayer and Media Briefing on the Security Challenges in Nigeria”, on Sunday in Abuja.

Standing: Sheik Muhammad Nuru, Chief Imam, Central Mosque, Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja, leading a prayer session for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure and security of the Nigeria, on Sunday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said while President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration deserve some commendations on his commitment to end insurgency in the country, the organisation believed that further urgent actions needed to be taken to tackle insurgency in the country.

He said that the trillions of naira that the present administration invested on security demonstrated Buaharis passion to put an end to any kind of security challenges in Nigeria.

“We must commend president Buhari allocation of N1.06 Trillion in 2016, N1.42 Trillion in 2017 and N1.334 Trillion in 2018.

“Allocating the above mentioned trillions is a clear reason he is committed to seeing the security challenges become thing of the past in Nigeria.”

Abdullahi said that despite the demonstrated commitment by Bihari, stakeholders were concerned that communities were still being attacked by armed bandits.

“Within the last three weeks over 16 villages were invaded by Bandits in Batsari and Safana Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

“As I am talking to you no single person is living in these villages today. They have all flee their own houses and become Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“Some of these villages provides over 40 trailers of sweet potatoes weekly to various parts of Nigeria. Today they hardly eat twice a day, what is happening and where are we going?

“We are appealing to the government to do something as a matter of urgency to stop further invasion of villages, not only in Katsina but all over Nigeria.

“The more villages are invaded the more people of that community become IDPs, jobless and expose to the risk of hunger and all social vices.”

Abdullahi therefore called on Nigerians to support government in fighting insecurity as well as more collaborative work between volunteers and security personnel in protecting territory of all towns in Nigeria.

“It is a general belief people of such community have a vital role in preventing invasion of their villages. This can be achieved when vigilantes, hunters and some volunteers work together.

Third from the left:The National President of Awareness for Good Leadership, Peace and Development, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, Alhaji Umar Abubakar, the District Head Garki-Hausa, a “Special Prayer and Media Briefing on the Security Challenges in Nigeria” held on Sunday in Abuja.

Highlights of the programme include special Muslim prayer for the second tenure of the Buhari administration and Nigeria, as well as an interactive session on how Nigerians could contribute to solving the problem of insecurity.

Alhaji Umar Abubakar, the District Head of Garki-Hausa, Abuja, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said both leaders and the led have a share of the blame in the level of insecurity in the country.

Abubakar called for sanity in the security agencies, noting that there seems to be some security personnel sabotaging government efforts in addressing insecurity in the country.

He advised the president to ensure only competent persons, who were willing to serve Nigerians were appointed into political offices in his second tenure.

Sheik Muhammad Nuru, Chief Imam, Central Mosque, Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja, said every Nigerian should be concerned on the security challenge in country.

“A lot of money is being spent on security, if that is used for other areas you can imagine the developmental gain the country would have recorded.

“We are concern because the lives of Nigerians are also important. We are losing our wives, husbands, children and relatives because of insecurity.”

He urged government to take more decisive actions on any appointee in the security sector found wanting in his/her duty.

Nuru admonished those responsible for the insecurity in the country to have a change of heart.

“Let them leave the bush and come back to the society. They should come back to their normal senses and live a good life,” the cleric said

