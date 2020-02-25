CHRIS Isiguzo, the President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), has called for a constitutional role for the traditional institution in tackling insecurity in the country.

Isiguzo made the call during a courtesy call on the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, at his Popoyemoja palace in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Isiguzo was in the state on a three-day working visit as part of his ongoing nationwide tour.

He said that the ongoing tour would avail him opportunity to interact with members across the country.

“Nigeria today is facing a challenging moment. In the area of security, it all appears that the floodgate of insecurity has been opened and people live in fear.

“But there is one thing I have always said, that if we allow our royal fathers who are custodians of our culture and tradition to effectively take control of their various kingdoms, insecurity would be reduced to the barest minimum.

“It is important that as the National Assembly begins another new phase in the review of the 1999 constitution as variously ammended,it is important that the traditional institution be assigned unique constitutional role across Nigeria,” he said.

He added that with the rulers assigned such role, it would be difficult for an alien to perpetrate crises in their domain without being spotted and arrested.

“Let it be defined. Let it not just be put in the constitution, let it be practical. We have the first Estate of the Realm; We have the second Estate of the Realm; we have the third Estate of the Realm.

“We have the fourth Estate of the Realm, the media. We should have the fifth Estate of the Realm, the traditional institution and they will be effectively empowered to take charge of their communities.

“I want to ask Mr President to quickly activate this and ensure that Sen. Omo-Agege-led constitutional review committee does the needful,” he said.

The NUJ president gave an assurance that the insecurity across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria would be reduced to the barest minimum.

Adetunji, in his response, welcomed the president and his entourage to the state, thanking them for showing respect to the traditional institution.

The monarch, who spoke through Chief Soladoye Adewale, the President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes(CCII), urged members to support the NUJ President and the newly elected executives to succeed.

“The election has been won. So, it is no more a period of campaign, it is the time of doing the work. Therefore, whichever side you belong to, Demola is the Chairman of NUJ in Oyo State.

“What Olubadan is imploring you to do is to cooperate with him to succeed because when he succeeds, then you succeed as a whole,” he said.

NAN reports that the president accompanied by the new Oyo NUJ Chairman, Ademola Babalola and his executives had on Sunday stormed the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium to watch the Oyo NUJ team defeat Irepo Federal Constituency team.

The NUJ team had won the bronze medal in the just concluded Sunday Dare Unity Cup, having defeated their counterpart in the third place match.

Ogo-Oluwa-Surulere and Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency teams emerged winner and runner-up respectively.

