PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said the police and community leaders are to blame for insecurity in the country. He spoke during a media chat on NTA on Monday.

The President had been asked by the interviewer what he thought about the problem of kidnapping for ransom which was prevalent in the country.

He said, “Those who are committing atrocities against communities, against the state and the country came from somewhere in Nigeria. Their neighbours know them; and we have politicians and rulers; the police are in the front line. We have the police in every major town and city in this country and I said they were not given the uniform and rifles to impress anybody, but to secure the people. I think the community leadership and the police have failed this country.”

Asked what he would do about the problem, Buhari said he would continue to do his best.

The President said he depended on reports in dealing with the security chiefs, adding that removing them could distabilise the security architecture.

He added that he was used to high standards and was giving them room for improvements.

The President said he rated the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, low on patriotism.

He said, “The National Assembly wanted to dictate the terms, which is wrong. It is the executive that should dictate the terms and present them before the legislature which would then examine them.

“But when they go round posing as the leaders (who should dictate terms) and not the executive, then that’s a problem. Personally, I spoke to the Senate President, Saraki, and Dogara.”

The President said he asked them how they felt about holding the country to ransom for seven months due to non-passage of the budget.

He said, “I told them they weren’t holding me to ransom; they were holding the country to ransom. Really, in terms of patriotism, I rate them (Saraki and Dogara) very low.” – Punch

– May 28, 2019 @ 9:35 GMT |

