The Minority Caucus on the House of Representatives says there is an urgent need to review the security architecture in the country

The caucus made the call in statement signed by the Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) on Friday in Abuja while reacting to the attack on the convoy of Gov. Baba Zulum of Borno by suspected bandits.

Elumelu said that the incident of insecurity had again reinforced, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the recent resolution of both chambers of the National Assembly calling for the sack of Service Chiefs.

He said that the attack on the governor and other dastardly activities of the insurgents in various parts of the nation had further reinforced the need to heed to the call.

According to him, there is need to inject new hands with fresh ideas to handle the nations security architecture.

“The worsening security situation in the country under the current service chiefs has reached a unbearable state to the extent that insurgents have the temerity to attack an armed convoy of a state governor.

“This is more so with the insistence by Gov. Zulum of compromising of security system in the area, allegedly creating opening to the attack; a position that validates the call for immediate reorganising of the nation’s security architecture,” he said. (NAN)

– Aug. 1, 2020 @ 14:19 GMT |

