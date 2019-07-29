THE Zamfara Government has commended Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for embracing the peace and reconciliation programme initiated by the State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative was introduced by the Zamfara government to end banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the state.

It was later adopted by the Sokoto State Government as a strategy to restore normalcy and rescue kidnap victims.

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello, made the commendation while receiving the state officials of MACBAN who paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Gusau.

In a statement issued to newsmen by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Malam Idris Salisu, quoted Bello saying the state government is making tremendous efforts to ensure success of the peace dialogue.

He said the programme has already started yielding fruitful results “as even people from outside Zamfara are calling to rejoice with us on the current peace and stability situation that the state is witnessing.

“The present administration in this state led by Gov. Bello Matawallen-Maradun is highly committed to free the state from armed banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping bedevilling the state.

“Lack of consultations and contacts on the true situations of insecurity in the state had earlier made the state critically ill until the present government came and initiated peace initiative which has started yielding fruitful results,” he said.

According to the SSG, the governor had visited President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, Chiefs of Army and Air Staffs to get their support on and commitment to how to end the menace of insecurity in the state.

He noted that within 57 days of the peace dialogue, several bandits commanders, members of Civilian JTF popular known as “Yansakai” and the vigilante groups across the state agreed to embrace peace.

“As result of this development, attacks and kidnapping have stopped across the state. It also led to the release of over 300 captives by the bandits and kidnappers voluntarily without demanding ransom,” the SSG said.

While thanking MACBAN leaders for the visit, he appealed for continued support and cooperation with government in restoring peace and stability in the state.

“I am calling on you to continue enlightening your members to embrace peace,” he added.

Earlier, the state Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Ardo Nakura, said they visited the SSG to congratulate him on his appointment and register their support to the peace initiative by the state government.

Nakura described the project as a welcome development and pledged MACBAN’s readiness to cooperate with government to ensure that peace return in the state. (NAN)

