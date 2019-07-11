THE Yobe office of Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) for North-East has commenced distribution of support package to 8,960 persons affected by insurgency in eight local government areas of the state.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, while flagging off the support programme on Thursday at Maisandari in Damaturu, commended the World Bank and the Federal Government for initiating the 45 million dollars project for the state.

Buni, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, said the project which covered food and other items, would facilitate the rehabilitation and recovery of the victims of insurgency.

According to the governor, water, sanitation and irrigation projects will be executed under the project to improve the lives of the affected people.

He said that with improvement in peace and securities in the state, a greater number of internally-displaced persons (IDPs) have relocated to their respective communities.

He expressed his administration’s commitment to the execution of the multi-sectoral recovery projects in the state to support the traumatised victims of insurgency.

Alhaji Musa Jidawa, Project Coordinator, Yobe MCRP, said “the intervention is meant to increase and improve access to the basic necessary kits for stabilisation to restore the means of livelihood of IDPs and vulnerable persons.

”Under this transitional support, we are reaching out to 8,960 IDPs, host communities, returnees and the most vulnerable people in Gujba, Gulani, Fika, Potiskum, Damaturu, Tarmuwa, Gulani and Yunusari” Jidawa said.

The coordinator said 60 per cent of the beneficiaries consisted of women, children as well as the physically challenged and people with special needs.

He listed the support items presented to the beneficiaries to include improved seedlings, fertilizer, goats, sheep, mattresses, cooking wares, hygiene kits and clothes, among others.

“The project has mobilized 78 communities in the frontline local government areas to form community peace groups to create mechanism for social integration and promote peace building,” Jidawa said. (NAN)

