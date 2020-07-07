THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned its personnel against any practice in violation of the new directives on inter-state travels by motorists.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Mr Olusegun Aladenika, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ore, Ondo State, that the personnel had been told to perform their official duties without let or hinderance.

NAN reports that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had, on June 29, lifted the ban hitherto imposed on inter-state travels, outside the curfew hours of 10:00 pm. to 4:00 am.

The PTF had also directed that commercial vehicles on interstate travel must be on 50 percent loading capacity, with passengers mandated to wear face masks and observe other safety protocols.

Aladenika said that a monitoring team had been deployed from the FRSC headquarters in Abuja to ensure enforcement and compliance of motorists with the directives.

“We have been given the order to enforce the compliance of the inter-state directives. The motorists plying Benin-Ore-Sagamu expressway must abide with the new directives, which are for their own good.

“FRSC personnel are advised to perform their duties without any fear or favour; they must not engage in any sharp practice,” Aladenika said.

He also urged motorists to comply with the inter-state directives and obey all traffic rules, warning that defaulters would be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the traffic laws.

NAN

– Jul. 7, 2020 @ 19:09 GMT |

