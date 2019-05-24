POLICE Command in Enugu State on Friday, advised parents not to allow their wards to be used by any person or group to threaten existing peace and security in the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that parents should ensure that children with intention of disrupting the peace in the state desisted from it.

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had called for a “Sit-at-Home’’ on May 30 in Igbo land to “celebrate fallen Biafra heroes and their struggle for self-determination’’.

Amaraizu said that the command would partner sister security agencies and stakeholders to ensure safety and security of all “from those fanning the embers of unlawful act of ordering for a forceful sit-at-home’’.

“The command will resist any sit-at-home on May 30 under any guise with a view to truncating the existing peace in the state.

“Those with this unlawful intention will be fished out and be made to face the consequence of their act in line with the law,’’ he assured.

Amaraizu said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, had urged people to be law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation or molestation by any person or group.

No fewer than 140 persons believed to be members of IPOB were nabbed on Wednesday and remanded in prison custody after arraignment at two Magistrates’ Court in Enugu South on Thursday.

They were said to have been apprehended at Nsukka axis, based on intelligence information in relation to unlawful activities ranging from conspiracy to commit felony to treason.

All the accused were remanded in prison custody as bail was not granted by the court for want of jurisdiction and to enable Attorney-General of the state file information on the case.

The court adjourned the matter to June 7.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Sept. 21, 2017, given judicial backing to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order, which outlawed IPOB and declared its activities illegal and acts of terrorism. (NAN)

May 24, 2019 @ 19:45 GMT

