THE International Peace Secure Society (IPSS), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), says it has trained 1,200 youths to promote peace and boost security in the country.

Mr Yahaya Danjuma-Yusuf, Director- General of the NGO, disclosed this during the training of 500 youths from various states across the country on Sunday in Kano.

He noted that in 2019, IPSS had trained a total 700 youths, which brought the total number of beneficiaries to 1,200 beneficiaries.

According to him, some of the beneficiaries for the previous training are presently into community policing, especially the Special Police Constabulary and other security outfits recognised by the law.

He explained that the aim of the training was to promote security, ensure peaceful coexistence, unity, discourage the issue of corruption as well as promote human right activites in the society.

The Director- General said: “At the end of the training, we want to achieve so many things, especially things that will promote peace and security of the nation.

” And part of what we want to achieve is community policing, this will also bridge the gap between the people and the law enforcement agencies in the country.

”This will give the public the feelings that they are carried along and also feel the impact that, they are engaged to contribute to the peaceful coexistence, unity and security of the nation,”.

Danjuma-Yusuf promised that the youth will be trained on how to source for information and also feed the security agencies toward preventing crimes in the country.

Earlier, the Programme Coordinator, IPSS, Mr. Nsikan James-Nwaokoop said the aim of the project was also to bridge the gap between the personnel and the public by creating an understanding through training and information sharing on security related issues.

“The IPSS is an NGO operating in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa with an objective to facilitate government’s efforts on peace building, non violent education and alternative dispute resolution and capacity building among our youths.

”We therefore call on individuals, groups and organisations for partnership, for them to avail themselves this great opportunity to key in fully to this project of security education,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen during the training, some of the participants commended the NGO for the initiative, noting that it was apt and a welcome development, considering the security challenges facing the country.

NAN

– Feb. 9, 2020 @ 17:19 GMT |

