KADUNA State Government, says it will not relent in addressing security challenges across the state and ensure lasting peace in all communities.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, gave the assurance at a meeting with Fulani, Chawai and Iregwe community leaders in Kauru Local Government Area of the state.

The meeting is a continuation of engagements and outreach efforts in ensuring peaceful coexistence among communities in the state.

Aruwan said the engagement is yielding positive results, adding that all stakeholders have agreed to set up vigilante groups to support troops of Operation Safe Haven and the police operating on the Kaduna-Plateau state border.

“We will continue to be here and we don’t want to give a break, we came here in December, January and now we are back again.

“Peace is very important; we have been going round the state, meeting with critical stakeholders on the importance of peace and the need for all to recourse to the law.

“We are also complementing security agencies in enhancing internal security in the state.

“We are happy with the feedback we are getting and will continue to work towards sustainable peace and security.”

The commissioner appealed to leaders of the various communities to take the messages to their subjects, so that everyone would key into the peace initiative.

In his remarks, Mr Dauda Ravo, who represented the District Head of Unguwan Magaji Chawai, said the meeting was an opportunity to appraise the security issues in the area and come up with more ideas for lasting peace.

He called on Fulani natives who left their homes to return and continue with their livelihood.

The leader of the Fulani community in the area, Ardo Garkuwa and that of Iregwe, Mr Sunday Durai agreed on the need to have a joint task force to weed out impostors who come to their communities to commit a crime.

According to them, it is important to forgive one another and forge ahead for more development to come to their area.

A resident of the area, Engr. Morris Yaris, backed the establishment of a local joint taskforce to control the inflow of people into the communities.

He said that the task force would be able to supervise and take action against troublemakers.

NAN

– Feb. 28, 2020 @ 18:12 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)