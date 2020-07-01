THE Cross River State Government has inaugurated the joint security patrol outfit tagged “Operation Skolombo” with the mandate to tackle issues of kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, hard drugs among others.

Inaugurating the outfit on Wednesday in Calabar, Dr Alfred Mboto, Permanent Secretary on Security, Governor’s office, Calabar, said the outfit would boast the morale of security agencies in the fight against criminalities in the state.

Mboto said that the state government was passionate about the lives and property of residents in the state, hence the need to form a formidable outfit that would respond timely to cases of insecurity in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the security agencies in the joint patrol include personnel from the Nigerian Army, Police, Navy and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The permanent secretary urged the security personnel to be on alert and vigilant in their areas of operational responsibility, adding that the state government expects positive result from them.

“We are here today to inaugurate you all as members of the Operation Skolombo security outfit. You are all expected to provide security for all residents in the state.

“As you move into the field today, I wish to assure you that all the complaints you have raised will be addressed and your first allowance will come in today.

“We will do everything to support you so that the aim of this inauguration can be achieved.

“Don’t compromise along the line of duty; from the gallantry that we have seen here, I am confident that you will restore peace in your operational areas,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Ani Esin, the State Security Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade on Southern Senatorial District, said the inauguration was part of the ongoing campaign against criminality in the state.

Esin said that the state government had re-appraised the security modalities in the state with a view to restore peace and allow businesses to thrive.

“From now on, the streets of Calabar and beyond will begin to see these security agencies patrolling all the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure maintenance of peace and order. We have empowered the security outfit with some functions and other benefits to help them do their job well.

“Gov. Ayade places premium on the security of all residents in the state. The security outfit is also inaugurated to consolidate on the gains recorded in the fight against kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery and hard drugs,” he said.

Esin called on residents to support the state government’s effort by providing useful and timely information to security agencies to help them respond to cases of emergency on time.

NAN

– July 01, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)