THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, said it had deployed 1,500 personnel for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir.

This information is contained in a press release signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Ayodele Bello and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday.

It stated that the deployment was to provide adequate security to Kwara residents before, during and after the Sallah.

“The deployment of 1,500 personel to the 16 Local Government Areas of the state is to provide for the security demands before, during and after the celebration,” it said.

The state commandant, Bello Ale, who spoke through the PRO, assured the public of adequate security in the state.

The commandant advised the people of the state to continue with their peaceful and lawful conduct, especially during the festivity.

He wished all the Muslim faithful a happy and peaceful celebration, and prayed that Allah would accept all their acts of worship and show mercies to all Nigerians always.

NAN reports that the NSCDC deployment of security personnel followed the two days public holiday for Monday and Tuesday, declared by the federal government for Eid-el-Kabir. (NAN)

– Aug. 7, 2019 @ 13:15 GMT |

