THE State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, of the Nigeria police Panti, Yaba, is set to commission a 300-seater ultra-modern lecture theatre with office spaces for officers.

According to the sources at the SCID, the lecture hall, which was recently completed, started from the scratch in July 2019 mainly for the purpose of training and retraining of police personnel

The sources hinted that the building will be commissioned tentatively on 30th of January, 2019 by the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

It was gathered that the project was made possible by donors ranging from individuals to corporate entities as a form of social responsibility.

The Lecture theatre is equipped with projectors for lectures and presentations, air conditioners, standby generator for constant supply of power and office spaces for officers.

It will be recalled that in July 2019, the SCID commissioned an ultramodern statement taking and interview room under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Officer-in-Charge of the SCID, Yetunde Longe

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department, SCIID, of the Nigeria Police Force have disclosed that in 2020, the department will intensify training and re-training of Police officers in-line with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu policies.

According to a source at the SCIID, the department has completed a 300-capacity building with over 10 offices to facilitate the training of police personnel.

“We have quite a number of personnel to add value to and make them more productive that is why the building was erected,” the source added.

– Jan. 14, 2020 @ 14:05 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)