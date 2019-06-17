GOV. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced on Sunday that a new security policy would be formulated soon to prevent kidnapping and other security problems from getting into the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement at an inter-denominatial thanksgiving service held to honour him and the new administration at the headquarters of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Gbagada, Lagos.

The governor decried the worsening spate of kidnapping in parts of the country.

Sanwo-Olu said the decision for a new security policy became imperative, due to prevailing insecurity challenges across the country which had forced many states to review their security policies.

“In order to finish well, we will be making pronouncement on security because there are so many issues around security within Lagos and across the country.

“We will not sit back and fold our arms. We will work with the security operatives so that in the next couple of days, we will make a very definitive pronouncement on security.

“The pronouncement will include what we need to do and how we will achieve a better secured state.

“Lagos is home to all. It is the home for the rich and the poor. We will strive to ensure that we do this within the resources that are available to us.

“We want to ensure that Lagos becomes the best place anyone can think of in terms of security.”

Sanwo-Olu thanked members of the Deeper Life Bible Church for their prayers, saying that out of the 1,460 days he had to spend in office, he had spent 19 days already remaining 1,441 and that at the end of his tenure “I will be answerable to you all.”

He promised to live by the five principles to finish well enunciated by the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Mr Alexander Bamgbola, in his sermon.

He pleaded with everyone, including clerics to join him and to help him to finish well.

“You have a role to play. You have a responsibility, duty and obligation to render and I drive it home to all and sundry to abide by the government’s policies on waste management and driving against traffic,” the governor said.

He said that Lagosians must strive to keep the city as clean and beautiful as their homes.

“You must help me to finish well. Do not drive against traffic, you must not dispose refuse indiscriminately. We have declared zero tolerance on potholes and we are rolling out numbers you can send complaints to on bad roads to in a few days’ time,” he said.

Earlier, in his sermon entitled: ”Finishing Well’ with Bible text taken from the book of 1st Corr. 9: 24-27, Bamgbola said that for the governor to finish well in 2023, he must apply to rule by the will of God, adding that power was transient

He advised Sanwo-Olu to rule by the will of God, listing five principles he must apply to rule by the will of God to end well.

Bamgbola listed the principles to include, ruling with the fear of God, being just and running with God, humility, running deliberately to win, courageously and justly and without worldly distractions. (NAN)

