CHAIRMAN of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the North, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said that Leah Sharibu remains a worthy ambassador of Jesus Christ even amid persecution by Boko Haram on account of her faith.

He insisted that whatever might have happened to her in the cause of her captivity in the last two years could have been under duress and brute force by the insurgents.

In a statement to newsmen yesterday in Jos, Pam tasked the Federal Government and security agencies to do everything to rescue the traumatized Dapchi schoolgirl and reunite her with her family immediately, either with a baby or not, as demanded by her parents.

Expressing shock over reports that she had given birth to a baby boy for a Boko Haram commander, the CAN chairman charged security agencies to investigate the matter.

The cleric particularly called on President Muhammadu Buhari to verify the claim to authenticate the source of the story and if confirmed to be true, should do all that is within his power to negotiate the release of Leah without further delay.

“Leah is not married to any Boko Haram commander as claimed by the terrorists,” Pam stressed.

He said the situation Miss Sharibu found herself in Boko Haram den was not what any girl could wish to experience in her lifetime or wish to happen to any other.

The Northern Christian leader stressed that the Church in the North was still behind the position of Leah’s parents who demanded the release of their daughter from Boko Haram, either with a baby or not.

Pam tasked Northern parents and religious leaders to bring up their children and followers to fear God.

