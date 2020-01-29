THE Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has briefed the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Adamu Mohammed, on the security situation in Oyo state.

Makinde, who visited the IGP in Abuja on Wednesday, declared that his administration would not condone violence in the state.

The governor told newsmen at the premises of the Force Headquarters that he had briefed the IGP on the security situation in the state and that “he does not want chaos in Oyo State”.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, said that the governor stated rgar he would obey the judgment of the court once the pending appeals on the local government dissolution in the state were decided.

The governor, who stated that as a law-abiding individual, he was ready to work with others to build a new country where the rule of law is supreme, urged everyone to be law-abiding and ensure that they don’t do anything that would create lawlessness.

According to the governor, he was in Abuja to meet Abubakar to discuss the issue of local government dissolution crisis in Oyo State and the Western Nigerian Security Network, codenamed Amotekun.

Makinde maintained that the security network was work in progress and that the South-West governors were already operationalizing it, adding that the governors would further meet with the IG to review the situation on the intervention.

“We are here basically to discuss two things. You all must have heard about the issue of local government administration in Oyo State. “There is a court order yesterday restraining the IG, the CP, the AIG from giving unilateral order regarding the issue of local government administration in Oyo State.

“I came to brief the Inspector General that this is the situation. We do not want chaos in Oyo State. I personally, am law-abiding; if there is a court judgment, I would obey it and he has given me the assurance that once he gets the copy of the court order, he would do the needful.

“Secondly, everybody is aware of the issue with Amotekun; we deliberated on it and we had an agreement in principle to have the governors of the South-West meet with him to review the situation. Amotekun is work in progress, we are trying to operationalise it and in doing that, all the relevant stakeholders would have to align.

“We are trying to build a new country where the rule of law is supreme, so everybody should be law-abiding, ensure that they don’t do anything that would create lawlessness,” the governor said.

– Jan. 29, 2020 @ 19:19 GMT |

