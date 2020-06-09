PHILIP Maku, the newly posted Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, has assumed duty in Abakiliki.

DSP Loveth Odah, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said this in a statement in Abakiliki on Tuesday.

“Maku hails from Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa state.

“He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration and was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a course one—Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Cadet-ASP) in 1988.

“He was trained for 18 months and was posted to the police command in Plateau where he later became the PPRO.

“He has served in various capacities in the force and attended several professional courses in law enforcement, crime prevention, control and management within and outside the country,” she said.

Odah said that Maku was the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Bauchi and the former CP Administration, Department of Logistics and Supply at the force headquarters, Abuja.

“The new CP was the former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-Cooperative Society Lagos, DCP-Federal Operations (Fed-DOPS) Abuja, DCP-Zonal Criminal Investigation Department, Bauchi among other positions.

“He has successfully coordinated and supervised tactical and intelligence response team operations which led to the arrest of high profile criminals and recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition,” she said.

She said that Maku was the 23rd CP in the state which was created in 1996.

Maku took over from Mr. Awosola Awotinde who retired from the service on May 14 after attaining the age of 60. (NAN)

