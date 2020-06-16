THE Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has destroyed some armed bandits’ camps and killed several of them in a forest in Katsina State, South of Birnin Kogo, along Katsina-Zamfara boundary area.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the air raid was in continuation of the renewed offensive to rid the North West and Central States of criminal elements.

Enenche said that the air strikes were executed on Monday as part of missions under the subsidiary Operation Accord following credible intelligence reports that revealed the location.

He explained that Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicated that some clusters of huts in the area were being used as mini-camps by members of notorious armed bandits’ gang led by one “Adamu Aleiro”.

According to him, the Air Component dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft and helicopter gunships to engage the area, leading to the destruction of three of the targeted camps.

“Several of the criminals were also neutralised in the process.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, commended the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism and urge them to remain resolute in the conduct of airstrikes.

“He also urged them to continue to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits.

“This is aimed at accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country,” he said. (NAN)

– Jun. 16, 2020 @ 18:39 GMT |

