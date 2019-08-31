Mohammed Dingyadi, Minister of Police Affairs, has reaffirmed commitment towards the welfare of policemen in the country, to ensure positive response in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Dingyadi spoke when he hosted members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) Sokoto State Chapter at his resident in Sokoto on Saturday.

He said the ministry’s main focus was to ensure best policing that would generously support Federal Government efforts in securing the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

“The main aim of our ministry is to assist President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed in his desire of ensuring a better nation.

“On our part, we will give more priority to the motivation of policemen, most especially their welfare, training and retraining as well as recruitment.

“This is because only by ensuring an enabling working condition and better living standard as well as more hands to support the police, that we can succeed in our desire of making the country secure,” he said.

The minister added that his focus would be to have a well motivated and more responsible policemen committed to their duties without fear or favour.

Dingyadi restated the commitment of the administration of ensuring economic reconstruction, fighting corruption and improving security.

“The President has remained steadfast in this direction and even in 2019, he re-echoed these three cardinal issues. The successes recorded from 2015 to date will be consolidated.

” Even when he swore us in, he reminded us that these three major cardinal agenda will be vigorously pursued from now to 2023,” he added.

Dingyadi stressed that as police affairs minister, he will ensure that all issues inhibiting the work of police personnel were given prompt attention.

He solicited for fervent prayers by all Nigerians to achieve the laudable objectives of the federal government, for the common good of all citizens. (NAN)

