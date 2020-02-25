THE Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Permanent Secretary, Directors and staff of the Ministry have resolved to fast and embark on special supplications to the Almighty on Monday, February 24, 2020, in solidarity with the government and people of Borno state.

In a notice issued to the staff of the ministry by the minister urged all staff of the ministry to voluntarily fast and pray for a quick end to the carnage caused in Borno State and other parts of the North-East by the Boko Haram terror group.

The fasting and prayer to God to end the insurgency and restore peace and security in Borno State and the North East has been accepted enthusiastically by the staff of the ministry.

It can be recalled that the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum had in a recent broadcast urged the people of Borno state to fast on Monday and offer special supplications to God for an end to the destructive insurgency by Boko Haram in the North East.

The governor, after acknowledging ongoing efforts of the military, and the mass mobilization of recruitment, thousands of volunteers in the Civilian JTF, hunters, and vigilantes, said his call for prayers was a necessary decision which was based on popular demand from the people of Borno state.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development has been actively involved in providing relief to the victims of the insurgency in the North East and Nigerians affected by disasters throughout the country.

