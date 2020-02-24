President Muhammadu Buhari has held a meeting behind closed doors with service chiefs on Monday, February 24, at the State House, Abuja.

Those present at the meeting are Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, chief of defence staff; Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff; Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, chief of naval staff, and Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police.

However, Major General Babagana Monguno (Retd.), national security adviser, was absent at the meeting.

The service chiefs, at the end of their meeting with the president, passed by Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president’s office.

Feb. 24, 2020

