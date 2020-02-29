The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dislodged some Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destroyed some of their facilities at a location referred to as the “S” Region in the heart of the Sambisa forest, Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the operation was conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“The air strikes were executed in continuation of Operation RATTLE SNAKE III after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

“The ISR showed that the BHTs; with their vehicles, motorcycles and logistics facilities camouflaged under the dense forest vegetation; had intensified activities in the “S” Region with a view to launching further attacks on civilian settlements and troops’ locations in the area.

“The ATF therefore detailed its fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location, scoring crucial hits leading to the neutralisation of some BHT fighters as well as the destruction of some of their structures,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the North East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations. (NAN)

