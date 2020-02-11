THE National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) says it will collaborate with relevant agencies to combat human trafficking and other related offences in Delta and Edo.

Mrs Ijeoma Uduak, the Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Benin Zonal Command, made the assertion on Tuesday in Asaba, during her visit to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), state Attorney-General’s office, state Ministry of Women Affairs and State Commissioner of Police.

Uduak said that NAPTIP was ready to partner with the relevant stakeholders in order to reduce the rate of human trafficking, child labour, sexual exploitation and other related offences to the barest minimum in the state.

“As we all know, NAPTIP is a focal agency of the Federal Government saddled with the responsibilities of coordinating all trafficking in persons law, arrest and prosecution of offenders.

“We also rehabilitated victims and prevent occurrence through sensitisation and partnership.

“We are more determined for synergy and collaboration in order to collectively eradicate these heinous crimes across board,” she said.

The Comptroller of Immigration, Ibrahim Liman, said that NIS was ready to collaborate with NAPTIP in curbing trafficking and illegal migration.

“Before the creation of NAPTIP, we collaborated with the police anytime we arrest traffickers, we do necessary documentation and hand them over to the police.

“Immigration is very functional, especially in the areas of child labour in Asaba because we are not a land border state.

”In Asaba, you hardly see a minor hawking on the streets; we arrest and take them home and make sure that their parents do not send them back to the streets,” he said.

Also, Mr Peter Mrakpor, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Delta, also pledged his support to NAPTIP.

“The Delta State Task Force on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration will support your agency in curbing the menace,” he said.

Commenting, Mrs Flora Alatan, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, said that the NAPTIP’s visit was a welcome development, especially for the girl-child that were trafficked.

Alatan said: “Mothers should always speak up when they see girl-child being trafficked into prostitution; you don’t know whose daughter in-law she might end up be.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said that the command would collaborate with the NAPTIP in the areas of intelligence sharing and any other assistance within their reach.

“As security agency, we cannot do it alone, but with synergy, we will nip it in the bud.

“Do not relent, ensure that you succeed in prosecuting traffickers to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

NAN

– Feb. 11, 2020 @ 19:26 GMT |

