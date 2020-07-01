THE Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), on Wednesday alerted Nigerians to the fake social media accounts, particularly Facebook, of its Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham.

A statement by the Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi issued in Kaduna, said that the accounts were the work of fraudsters.

Abidullahi said the fraudsters are using the social media accounts to defraud Nigerians on the claim that they could assist prospective applicants to secure admission into the NDA for a fee.

“We wish to state clearly that these accounts are fake and the works of fraudsters.

“The NDA has no part in the establishment or operations of these fraudulent social media accounts.

“We wish to warn the general public to be wary of these accounts, and anyone conducting any business with them does so at their own peril.

“For the purpose of clarity, the Commandant, Maj. -Gen. Jamil Sarham does not have any official social media handle for conducting official NDA matters.

“All NDA activities are transmitted via our official website: www.nda.edu.ng, and on our Facebook and Twitter handles @DefenceAcademyNG and @HQ_NDA respectively.

“The general public is hereby notified and forwarned about these fake social media accounts.” he added.

NAN

– July 01, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)