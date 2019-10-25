MOHAMMED Sambo, the Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as assured the scheme’s readiness to carry out mop-up registration and sensitisation for operatives and dependants of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) across the country.

The information is in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by Mr Ayo Osinlu, the Head of Media and Public Relations of NHIS.

Osinlu stated that Sambo gave the assurance when he led a delegation of the scheme’s management on a visit to the Comptroller General of NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (Retired).

He quoted Sambo as saying “NHIS is ready at all times to carry out mop-up registration and sensitisation for NCS operatives and their dependants across the country.

“This will be done through the scheme’s field officers in the zones and states, as we urge close collaboration between sister agencies for smooth implementation of the process.”

Sambo also said that the visit was to provide opportunity for the leadership of both agencies to undertake joint appraisal of the relationship of the institutions to improve mutual benefits.

The NHIS boss added that health insurance remained the only instrument for the achievement of the 2030 target of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria with reference to the Universal Health Coverage.

He, therefore, stressed the need for increased efforts by NHIS in the area of sensitisation and advocacy to public and private organisations on the need to enroll their employees into the scheme.

Sambo also announced that the scheme had transferred NCS enrolees to their preferred HMO, saying that NHIS would closely monitor to ensure officers and their dependants received quality care as defined by the scheme’s operational guidelines.

The comptroller general also assured that the NCS was a law-abiding government institution.

Ali, however, recommended that officers of both organisations should immediately commence joint appraisals to determine the actual obligations of the service to NHIS.

