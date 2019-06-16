Nigeria Immigration Service commissions 396 Cadets

The Nigeria Immigration Service has commissioned 396 cadets into the officers corps in an historic event at the Premiere Immigration Training School, Kano.

The event was graced by many dignitaries from within and outside the country, including Kwame Asuah Takyi, comptroller general, Ghana’s Immigration Service, A.G. Olonisakin, special guest and reviewing officer is the chief of defence staff, Nigeria, ably represented by Air Vice Marshal NA Balogun. Georgina E. Eukharia, permanent secretary, ministry of interior and two commissioners on the Board Civil Defense, Fire, Immigration, and Prisons Services namely Major General (rtd) E. E Bassey, and ACG(rtd) Ado Jafaru. They were all present to witness the epoch making event in the ancient city of kano. The officers who will be deployed to man operational assignments ranging from the approved e-border solution, ICT, e-migrant registration and other arms of the service.

The chief of defence staff in his speech enjoin them to be professional in their approach to both Immigration and other National Security issues while commending the comptroller general for major success in the service activities.

Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration service Muhammad Babandede warned the officers against lobbying for posting, insurbodination, and unprofessional practices.

The comptroller general Ghana Immigration Service also appreciated the service and promised to keep working hand in hand with his Nigerian counterpart.

