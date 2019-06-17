PROF. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says Nigeria must deploy intelligence to be able to combat terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

He gave the advice when he received the students of Basic Intelligence Officers’ Course 12/2019 of the Defence Intelligence College, who visited the commission in Abuja on Monday.

Owasanoye, who was represented by a member of the commission, Justice Adamu Bello (retd), said that intelligence should also be deployed in the war against corruption.

He, therefore, urged the students to deploy acquired knowledge in helping to solve the problems that had arisen from security challenges in the country.

“We as a nation have had our fair share of terrorism, banditry and lately, the upsurge in kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom.

“However, you must note that those challenges are further aggravated by endemic corruption that is ravaging our nation.

“Hence, you must be at the forefront of eradicating corruption if we desire a nation free of terrorism, banditry and corruption,’’ the chairman said.

He congratulated the Course participants, saying that they were fortunate to have been selected by their agencies for the programme.

“This is an opportunity you must not miss as it is a course that exposes you to intelligence-gathering and how to deploy such intelligence, especially now that the nation is facing so much challenges arising from global terrorism.

“We must work together to address issues of transparency and integrity in the Nigerian project of Good Governance and Accountability,” he said.

Owasanoye pointed out that if corruption was allowed to fester in the systems, it would affect the very heart of the future of the country.

He said that winning the war and defeating corruption depended greatly on intelligence-gathering and how such intelligence was deployed.

“We must also note that the future of the battle against corruption would have to be fought in the hearts and minds of people through creating and fostering attitudinal change and reorientation of values.

“It will be also through capacity building to tackle the phenomenon head on at every stage and level of the Nigerian society.”

Earlier, Leader of the course group, Group Captain Emmanuel Ukpong, had said that the study tour entailed visit to three institutions, including ICPC, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Police Headquarters.

He said that the theme for the tour was “Harnessing the Potential of Globalisation in the Fight against Corruption for Nigeria’s National Security.

“The specific topic for ICPC is ‘An Appraisal of Anti-Corruption Agencies and Nigeria’s National Security: ICPC in Perspective.” (NAN)

