Nigeria Police Force undergoes major reorganisation

THE Nigeria Police Force has undergone a major re-organisation and now has eight departments, eight deputy inspector general of police, seventeen zonal commands and four Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department.

Realnews reports that this is part of the efforts at addressing threats posed by the dynamics of crimes in the country and the full implementation of the federal government community policing initiative.

This is the reason the federal government of Nigeria has approved the reorganization of the Nigeria Police Force to include full autonomy of the Force Intelligence Bureau, FIB, creation of five additional Police Zonal Command headquarters and the decentralization of the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, FCIID.

By this re-organization, the FIB, which was previously a section under the FCIID, is now a full-fledged Department of the Force to be headed by a deputy inspector-general of Police, DIG. With this new arrangement, the Nigeria Police Force now has eight Departments and each is headed by a DIG.

The Departments are: Department of Finance and Administration, Department of Operations; Department of Logistics and Supply; Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID; Department of Training and Development; Department of Research and Planning; Department of Information and Communication Technology, ICT; and Force Intelligence Department.

Realnews which earlier broke the story of the reorganisation as contained in the letter of the inspector general of police to all top officials of the Force, also reports that the federal government also approved further decentralization of the FCID with the establishment of two additional offices in Enugu and Gombe States. While the office in Enugu is expected to take care of investigations of major crimes emanating from the South-East and South-South geo-political zones, the office in Gombe will take care of the North-East geo-political zone. Each of these Annexes, in addition to the pre-existing ones in Lagos and Kaduna States, shall be headed by an assistant inspector-general of Police, AIG, who shall report to the DIG in-charge of the FCID, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Similarly, five new police zonal command headquarters have been created for the Nigeria Police Force in addition to the hitherto existing 12 Zonal Command Headquarters. This makes a total of 17 Zonal Command headquarters in the country. The five new Zonal Commands are: Akure (Ondo/Ekiti Commands), Awka (Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi), Yenagoa (Bayelsa, Rivers Commands), Maiduguri (Yobe, Borno Commands) and Katsina (Katsina, Kaduna Commands).

According to Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, in a statement made available to Realnews om Thursday, May 28, Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of Police, IGP, while thanking the President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also the chairman of the Nigeria Police Council, expresses confidence that the reorganization will further bring policing closer to the people.

He also said that the reorganisation will also improve the response time of the police to incidents across the country and generally promote efficiency in service delivery.

– May 28, 2020 @ 6:36 GMT |

