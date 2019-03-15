AS a way of ensuring that Nigerian Army troops deployed for election security duties during the 2019 General Elections conducted themselves within laid down Rules of Engagement and the Code of Conduct, the NA has set up a nine-member investigative committee, headed by Maj Gen TA Gagariga, a major-general with JM Ali, a brigadier-general; GO Adeshina, a brigadier general; MA Obari, a brigadier-general; AT Bitiyong, a colonel; A Tanko, a colonel and WA Bakare, a colonel, as members and PAJ Ebuk, a lieutenant colonel, as secretary to investigate all allegations of misconduct against the NA during the just concluded general elections. The committee is to submit its report not later than March 31, 2019.

The committee, which has already commenced action, was inaugurated by KAY Isiyaku, a major-general and the chief of administration (Army), on behalf of Tukur Yusuf Buratai, a lieutenant general and the chief of Army Staff, COAS, and admonished to carry out their duties objectively, fairly and transparently in line with its Terms of Reference.

The committee’s Terms of Reference centred on thoroughly investigating the activities, actions and/or inactions of NA Personnel in all the States that alleged one infraction/wrong doing or the other.

The committee is also to collate and thoroughly analyze all reports to determine the veracity of the allegations including the alleged assassination attempt on Rivers State Governor and the circumstances that led to the shooting to death of Lt Kurmi as well as that leading to serious injuries to an officer and some soldiers in the state.

The committee is further mandated to visit all states where issues have been raised about the conduct of NA during and after the elections and also interact with civil society organisations, sister security agencies and state governors with claims against the Army.

It would be recalled that the COAS, Buratai has on many fora, consistently (both in words and actions), soundly indicated that, under his watch, NA personnel must remain apolitical, respect human rights and abide by the rule of law in all its official engagements within or outside Nigeria and in or out of conflict situation. The NA troops were deployed for the elections under Operation SAFE CONDUCT that was set up to provide support to the NP and other security agencies to ensure hitch free and successful elections in the country.

Gagariga, the chairman of the committee, has assured the COAS and all Nigerians of the committee’s commitment, resolve and determination to objectively and professionally address the major issues as contained in the committee’s Terms of Reference.

Mar. 15, 2019

