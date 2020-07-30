THE Nigerian Army is to investigate Wednesday’s attack on the convoy of Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Musa said that the governor’s convoy came under terrorist fire while visiting Baga town.

He said the government had earlier paid a visit to the Commander, 19 Brigade at the Nigerian Army Super Camp Baga where he was briefed about the prevailing security situation in the general area.

According to him, the unfortunate incident occurred shortly after the Governor and his entourage departed the Super Campaign to visit other parts of Baga town.

“The incident forced the Governor to abort his planned movement to Baga.

“Although, details of the unfortunate incident is sketchy and under investigation, efforts are ongoing to comb the area where the incident occurred with a view to track down and deal decisively with the attackers.

“An investigation is also in progress to identify the circumstances that led to the attack,” he said.

Musa however, said that attached was an isolated and most unfortunate incident owing to the fact that normalcy had since been restored to Baga with socio-economic activities picking up.

“Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that it will continue to discharge its responsibilities professionally with respect for the fundamental human rights of all Nigerians and in compliance with the extant rules of engagement.

“The good people of Baga town and indeed the entire Borno State are enjoined to continue to provide credible information that will assist the security agencies to successfully combat terrorism as well as apprehend and flush out the perpetrators of the attack,” he said. (NAN)

