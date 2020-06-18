THE Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Muhammad Babandede, has directed Commands of the NIS to gradually commence Migrant e-registration exercise from Wednesday 1st July, 2020 as a result of the gradual easing of the Covid-19 lockdown nationwide by the Federal Government.

A statement signed by James Sunday, Service Public Relations Officer, on Thursday noted that as à follow up to the directive, the following precautionary measures against Covid-19 as provided by National Centre for Disease Control be followed strictly :

Routine Environmental Cleaning of the Registration Centres before migrants are granted access.

Routine checking of Body Temperature of migrants by the use of temperature measuring tools prescribed.

Provision and Use of hand sanitizers and soap for washing hand, whichever is applicable.

Adhérence to use of Face Mask (No Facemask No Entry) to registration Centres.

Observance of Social/Physical Distancing as prescribed (2 metres apart).

Single Entry and Exit point to control and monitor flow of migrants at each point.

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service is expecting maximum compliance from both the operatives at the frontline and the migrants as a safety and precautionary measure to curb person to person spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and safeguard lives.

– June 18, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT |

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)