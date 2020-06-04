THE Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, has organised à Covid-19 pandemic sensitisation lecture for the officers and men of the Airport Command.

Entitled “Safety and Seamless Passenger Clearance and Other Related Issues”, the event was chaired by ACG M. A Alfa, zonal coordinator, Nigeria Immigration Service, Zone A Lagos at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Conference Room, Ikeja Airport, Lagos.

Alfa, in his address, called on the officers to be safety conscious as they carry out their duties seamlessly to clear passengers and other airport related operations.

He also advised the officers to be compliant with the NCDC protocol on Covid-19 at every point of their assignment as first contact at the airport frontline on departure and arrival of International passengers.

Muhammad Babandede, comptroller general of Nigeria Immigration Service, in a goodwill message to the officers and men of the Lagos Airport, enjoined them to be focused and maintain high spirit in the discharge of their duties, recogning with their roles as frontline officers who must be conscious of their health while on this national assignment amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also lauded Usman Abdullahi, comptroller incharge of Nigeria Immigration Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for taking the right step in organizing the sensitization lecture for the officers of the Airport Command under his supervision and Alfa, zonal coordinator Zone A for moderating the lecture.

