THE Marine patrol officers of the Cross River State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, intercepted seven Cameroonians along Ikot Obong Creek in Akpabuyo local government when they were attempting to enter the country in a boat.

James Sunday Service Public Relations Officer, said in a statement that the seven Cameroonians were denied entry and returned back to their country through Ikang Control post, while the boat that brought them was impounded.

“The arrest is among the series of interceptions between Cross River and Akwa Ibom state commands respectively bothering Cameroon in recent times amidst the Federal Government directive on border closure.

“The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede has further directed Commands at the border to intensify patrol and reconnaissance along the flanks, Creeks, waterways, and inroads into the country in order to frustrate the attempts of the irregular migrants,” the statement said.

June 20, 2020

