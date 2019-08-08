SOKOTO State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it will deploy 1,200 personnel for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

Mr Umar Bala, Sokoto state Commandant NSCDC made the disclosure while briefing Newsmen in Sokoto on Thursday.

He said the command had planned all necessary modalities to ensure hitch free celebrations across the state during the period.

“Our personnel will be deployed to all strategic areas and roads in order to control and maintain peaceful atmosphere during the Sallah celebration.

“However, we have set aside enough operational vehicles in collaboration with the state government to be used in some selected areas and for reinforcement,” he said.

Bala, while commending the state government for its support, urged the public to always cooperate with security agencies in the state.

“This, by providing security agencies with relevant information that will assist in maintaining peaceful atmosphere in Sokoto state,” he said.

He further called on residents to celebrate the festival in accordance with the law.

Similarly, Mr Kayode Olagunju, Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in-charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states has cautioned parents against allowing underage persons to drive during Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

Olagunju said the command had stationed officers on patrol in order to tackle all forms of reckless driving during Sallah celebration in the zone.

He told newsmen in Sokoto on Thursday that the zone was set to deploy personnel and all necessary logistics aimed at safeguarding peoples lives.

“This will include patrol vehicles and ambulances on all major routes of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states in order to ease movement of vehicles and people during the Sallah period.

“The command is positioned to tackle overloading, driving under influence of alcohol, drugs and other intoxicants as well as reckless driving during the period,” he said.

Olagunju directed commanding officers in the Zone to use the Sallah period to further sensitise members of the public on upcoming massive enforcement of laws on number plates and riders licences for motorcycle and tricycle operators, commencing from Oct. 2.

Aug. 8, 2019

